Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program Started! [Updated: 01 July 2023]

Xiaomi recently announced the start of the Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester program. This program allows users to test the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom Android ROM MIUI 14 before it is released to the public. MIUI 14 Global Launch will happen soon and all users will start to experience MIUI 14.

Participants in the program will have access to the latest features and improvements in MIUI 14, including a new visual design, improved performance, and long battery life. They will also be able to provide feedback to Xiaomi about their experience using the ROM and help the company improve the final version before it is released to the public.

Would you like to apply for Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program, which allows you to receive updates in advance? You can expect MIUI 14 updates that you have been waiting for a long time to be released soon. So apply for Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program now!

Requirements to apply for Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program:

Do you know how you can register Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program? If you do not know, continue reading our article, now we will tell you how you can register for this program.

Should be having and using the mentioned smartphone can actively participate in the stable version test, feedback, and suggestions.

The phone should be logged in with the same ID that he/she has filled in the recruitment form.

Should have tolerance for issues, willing to cooperate with the engineers about the issues with detailed information.

Have the ability to recover phone when flashing failed, willing to take risks about failed updating.

Applicant’s age should be 18/18+ years.

Those who have participated in the Xiaomi MIUI 13 Mi Pilot Tester Program before do not need to apply again. They will already have participated in the Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program.

Click here to apply for Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program. If you are using a Xiaomi or Redmi smartphone that has India ROM, use this link.

Let’s start with our first question. In order to guarantee your rights and interests in this survey, please read the following terms carefully: You agree to submit your following answers, including part of your personal information. All your information will be kept confidential in accordance with Xiaomi’s privacy policy. If you agree with this, say yes and move on to the next question, but if you do not agree, say no and exit the application.

Now we come to the second question. We need to collect your Mi Account ID and IMEI Number, which will be used for the MIUI update release. If you agree with this, say yes and move on to the next question, but if you do not agree, say no and exit the application.

We are at question 3. This questionnaire only surveys adult users aged 18 and above. If you are a minor user, it is recommended that you exit this survey for the protection of your rights. How old are you? If you are 18, say yes and go to the next question, but if you are not 18, say no and exit the application.

We are at question 4. Please backup your data before updating [ Mandatory ]. The tester should have the ability to recover the phone if flashing fails and be willing to take risks related to update failure. If you agree with this, say yes and move on to the next question, but if you do not agree, say no and exit the application.

The 5th question asks for your Mi Account ID. Go to Settings-Mi Account-Personal Information. Your Mi Account ID is written in that section.

You found your Mi Account ID. Then copy your Mi Account ID, fill in the 5th question and move on to the 6th question.

We are at question 6. The previous question, it was asking for our Mi Account ID. This time the question asks us for our IMEI information. Enter the dialer application. Dial *#06# in the application. Your IMEI information will appear. Copy the IMEI information and fill in question 6. Then move on to the next question.

We come to question 7. What type of Xiaomi phone are you currently using? Please answer this question according to the device you are using. Since I use the Mi series device, I will mark the question as Mi series. If you are using a Redmi series device, tick the Redmi series in the question.

We are at question 8. This question asks which device you are using. Select which device you are using. Since I use Mi 9T Pro, I will choose Mi 9T Pro. If you are using a different device, select it and proceed to the next question.

When we come to our question this time, it asks what is the ROM region of your device. To check the ROM region, please go to “Settings-About phone”, Check the displayed characters.

“MI” stands for Global Region-14.XXX(***MI**).

“EU” stands for European Region-14.XXX(***EU**).

“RU” stands for Russian Region-14.XXX(***RU**).

“ID” stands for Indonesian Region-14.XXX(***ID**).

“TW” stands for Taiwan Region-14.XXX(***TW**)

“TR” stands for Turkey Region-14.XXX(***TR**).

“JP” stands for Japan Region-14.XXX(***JP**).

Click here for more information on ROM regions.

Fill in the question according to your ROM region. I will choose Global as mine belongs to Global Region. If you are using a ROM from a different region, select that region and proceed to the next question.

We come to the last question. It asks you if you are sure that you entered all your information correctly. If you have entered all the information correctly, say yes and fill in the last question.

We have now successfully registered for the Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program. All you have to do is wait for the upcoming MIUI 14 updates!

Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program FAQ

Now it’s time to answer the most asked questions about Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program! We will answer many questions for you, such as how to find out if you are participating in this program or how it will benefit you if you join the program. The new MIUI 14 interface comes to users with impressive features. At the same time, it aims to provide a good experience by increasing system stability. Without further ado, let’s answer the most frequently asked questions about Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program!

What is the benefit of participating in the Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program?

There are many questions asked about the benefits of participating in the Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program. When you join this program, you will be the first to receive the new MIUI 14 updates that you are eagerly waiting for. While increasing the system stability of the new MIUI 14 interface, it offers you many features. However, we need to point out something. Please note that some updates that will be released may bring bugs. Therefore, before deciding to install updates, find out what different users think about update.

How do you know if you have joined the Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program?

There are many users who ask how to find out if they are participating in Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Test Program. If a new update for Mi Pilots is announced to your device and if you can install this update, you can understand that you have joined Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program. However, if you cannot install this update, your application to Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program has not been accepted.

What devices are included in Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program?

There are many users who are curious about the devices included in Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program. We have detailed these devices in the list below. By checking this list, you can find out if your device is included in Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program.

Mi series devices included in Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Redmi series devices included in Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program:

Redmi A2 / Redmi A2+

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12 4G NFC

Redmi Note 12 4G

Redmi Pad

Redmi A1

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 / NFC

Redmi 10C

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi 10A

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi 9T

Redmi Note 8 2021

What type of updates will be released when you join Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program?

When you join Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program, stable updates are usually released to your devices. Sometimes regional updates are released with build numbers like V14.0.0.X or V14.0.1.X with some minor bugs. Afterward, bugs are detected quickly and the next stable update is released. That’s why you need to think carefully when participating in Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program. When there is a problem with your device, you should be able to fix it.

You applied to Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program, when will the new MIUI 14 update come?

After applying to Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program, many questions are being asked about when the new MIUI 14 update will arrive. New MIUI 14 updates will be rolled out soon. We will notify you when a new update is released. We have answered all the questions about Xiaomi MIUI 14 Mi Pilot Tester Program. If you want to see more content like this, don’t forget to follow us.