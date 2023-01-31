Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 13 Update: New Update for EEA Region

Xiaomi today released the new Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 13 update for one of its old flagship devices. It attracts the attention of users with its MIUI 13 interface and continues to release updates quickly. The brand increases the stability and security of the system with the updates it releases. The new Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 13 update released for the EEA improves system stability and brings with it the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. The build number of this update is V13.0.10.0.SJBEUXM. Let’s take a look at the update’s changelog.

New Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of January 31, 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2022. Increased system security.

This update is currently rolling out to Mi Pilots. If there is no problem with the update, it will be available to all users. The released new Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 13 update improves system stability and brings with it the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 13 update released for the EEA. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news.