Mi 10i MIUI 13 update released for India!

The long-awaited Mi 10i MIUI 13 update has been released as of today. Xiaomi aims to increase system stability with the MIUI 13 interface it has introduced and to offer you many features. For this reason, users are waiting for the MIUI 13 update quite a lot. As of today, Mi 10i MIUI 13 update has been released to users in India. This update, which has been released, increases system stability and offers you many features. The build number of Mi 10i MIUI 13 update is V13.0.3.0.SJSINXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

Mi 10i MIUI 13 Update Changelog

The changelog of Mi 10i MIUI 13 update is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to March 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

The size of the Mi 10i MIUI 13 update released is 3.0GB. This update, which aims to increase system stability and present many features to you, is only offered to Mi Pilots. If no bug are found, it will be presented to all users. You can download Mi 10i MIUI 13 update with MIUI Downloader application, which allows you to try the hidden features of MIUI and learn about upcoming new updates. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Mi 10i MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for such content.