Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2: Clear and Natural Sound Quality

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 presents a compact design, and natural and clear sound. You can make parties with its features in your home. It has a powerful sound system. It is compact and lightweight. You can easily carry Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2. It has a power button for easy use. You can manage the speaker according to the time you press the button. You can make a Bluetooth connection, accept and reject phone calls and play/ stop the music. This speaker was scientifically designed. It has a mesh cover. The mesh cover allows sound to pass through virtually unaffected.

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is will be the best speaker for Xiaomi users with its all features. This fascinating speaker presents these features to you:

Compact Design

6-Hour Long Battery Life

Strong Bluetooth Connection

Clear & Natural Sound

Clear Sound and Colorful Design

It is mini but its sound is big! Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 will fascinate you with its sound performance. It is produced to give you a natural and clear sound. It has super strong neodymium magnets. These magnets help create an incredible speaker with powerful and crystal-clear sound. This sound quality is important for your music enjoyment.

On the other hand, it presents clear sound with its design. This speaker has a parametric mesh design. This design gives a powerful sound flow to the speaker. Its minimal design is liked by many Xiaomi users. It has a small light for informing you about the Mi speaker’s situation. Also, you can easily carry the Mi speaker with its compact design.

Long Battery Life

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 has amazing and long battery life. You can use this speaker for 6 hours. It is designed for your long music enjoyment. When the volume is at 80%, the speaker can play up to 6 hours of music without interruption. If the speaker has a stable Bluetooth connection, the battery will last for 6 hours. It’s good to remember this: Battery life can change according to your use.

Bluetooth has a wireless range of 10 meters. You can pair an IOS or MIUI device with a Mi speaker. After the make a connection between your phone and the speaker, you can check the battery life of your phone. If Mi speaker is not connected to Bluetooth or any other music input sources; the speaker will turn off.

Innovative Features

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is a built in mic for hands-free calling. Its microphone allows you to accept incoming calls without having to access your phone. When you press the power button, you can activate hands-free calling. You can talk on the phone while walking around the house. Also, it has high-speed Bluetooth 4.2. You can easily connect your mobile with this feature.

If you are curious about the how you connect the Bluetooth speaker to your device, you can follow these steps:

Turn on the speaker: Press the power button for 4 seconds to enter the Bluetooth connection.

Bluetooth connectivity: Access your portable device’s Bluetooth.

Connect to a new device: Press the button for 5 seconds to enter Bluetooth discovery mode.

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is an important speaker that gives you a price/performance. It is among the best five speakers under $100. Also, you can carry this speaker with its minimal design. It can be indispensable of parties. Its strong Bluetooth connection and sound quality give everything that your expect from a speaker. If you are in the quest for an affordable and quality speaker, Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 will end your quest.