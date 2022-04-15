Mi Electric Scooter 3: Fun and Safe Transportation

Xiaomi improved its transportation system with Mi Electric Scooter 3. Nowadays, most cities have a traffic problem. People do not want to waste time in the traffic It can be a pain to do this every day. Xiaomi solved this problem with its electric scooters. It has several electric scooters. Mi electric scooters have easy and fun to use. They are powerful for city life. Xiaomi electric scooters present easy and safe transportation. Xiaomi’s last and most innovative scooter is Mi Electric Scooter 3. It can amaze you with its features and design. It elevates your ride.

Three Speed Modes

Mi Electric Scooter 3 can accord with your mood, speed, or situation. If you have to hurry up it can be fast. İf you are in a crowded area; it can be like a pedestrian. If you are cruising around the park, it can present normal speed. This diversity of speed is important for different users. Also, it can be prevent you from accidents.

Mi Electric Scooter 3 has three modes for your situations. These are pedestrian mode (0-5 km/h), standard mode (0-20 km/h) and sport mode (0-25 km/h). You can easily switch the mode. When you press the button twice, you switch the mode. Also, the safety of speed modes has been made according to TÜV Rheinland EN17128 regulations.

Smart Battery

Mi Electric Scooter 3 has a smart battery. It presents safe to use with its smart battery. When the battery level is under 30% the scooter will enter into sleep mode. When the battery is into sleep mode you can not use the scooter, you have to charge the scooter. Also, if you do not use the scooter for 10 consecutive days, it will enter into sleep mode.

Xiaomi always cares about your safety in transportation. My scooter has a BMS 5th Generation Intelligent Battery Management System. It will keep your battery safe. This scooter’s smart battery features are not that much. Also, it has these features:

Short circuit protection

Overcurrent protection

Double protection from overcharging

Double protection from over-discharging

Temperature protection

Under voltage auto-sleep protection

Colorful Design

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3’s design is fascinating, innovative, and colorful. It has a mini screen so you can see your speed. It is unified clean and visually integrated. Also, it has an LED rear warning light and a large-size front reflector light. These lights are important for preventing accidents. Its design keeps you safe.

Scooter’s design presents two colors such as Gravity Gray and Onyx Black. You can choose your scooter color according to your style. Both colors are modern and remarkable. Also, you can follow your travel statistics with the scooter’s innovative design. With the Mi Home app functions, you can access your scooter’s data.

Easy and Fun to Use

The use of Mi Electric Scooter 3 is fun and easy. It is sturdy and it does not compromise lightness. It is designed mild for your comfort. The frame is made of a high-strength aviation-grade Series 6 aluminum alloy body equipped. This scooter’s total weight is only 13 kg. It is important for travel lovers. You can take it easily with you when you are traveling.

This scooter is designed for easy use. It was evaluated by TÜV Rheinland (according to EN17128) for a minimalist appearance. You should do these steps for fast folding:

Lift the connecting buckle Lift the buckle again and press down Fold it together

Xiaomi provides a colorful journey with its electric scooters. People choose fast and easy transportation. Mi Electric Scooter includes everything that people want from easy use. It can fascinate you with its smart battery, easy use, and colorful design. Also, its most important feature is safe. It is designed for preventing accidents. It is a picture of innovative technology.