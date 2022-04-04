Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 update released in China!

Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 update has been released in China. We told you a few weeks ago that Mi Note 10 will not receive the Android 12 update, but will receive the Android 11-based MIUI 13 update, and what we said came true today. Android 11-based MIUI 13 update has been released for Mi Note 10.

If we have to mention, this update is the last major update of Mi Note 10. It will never get such a big update again. The new Android 11-based MIUI 13 update will offer you many new features. The build number of Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 update is V13.0.1.0.RFDCNXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 Update Changelog

Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 update changelog is provided by Xiaomi.

MIUI 13: Where all things connect Highlights New: Privacy camera for face recognition and protective watermarks for images

New: Introducing comprehensive anti-fraud protection mechanisms

New: All-new Mi Sans system font with better readability

New: “Crystallization” super wallpapers

New: A new widget ecosystem with app support and personalization options

New: New features for performing tasks seamlessly on multiple connected devices

Optimization: Improved overall stability Widgets New: A new widget ecosystem offers lots of items that can make your Home screen more informative

New: New gorgeous widgets for system and third party apps

New: Lots of customizable widgets, including different clocks, signatures, and sticker More features and improvements New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, Weather, and Themes

Optimization: Privacy protection, secure web browsing, and better feed

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now System Stable MIUI based on Android 11

The size of the Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 update is 3GB, while increasing system stability, it offers you many new features. It should be noted that this update is only available to Mi Pilots. If no errors are found in the update, it will be accessible to all users. You can download new upcoming updates from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. What do you think about the Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 update? Do not forget to express your opinions.