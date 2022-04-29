If you live alone and want to get an oven but could not decide, we reviewed the Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L to help you make decision before buying!

Have you heard about this mini oven? It is very small that it looks like a child’s toy. Apparently, the Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L is Xiaomi’s version of the famous Balmuda toaster. It comes with ‘’steaming technology’’, but for a fraction of the price. There are several programmed settings, displayed digitally like so.

However, it is all in Chinese, because this model is available only in China. This will be a challenge if you do not know the language. Let’s dive into the Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L to learn more about it.

Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L Review

If you are living alone you usually do not cook huge portions and does not need big cooking devices. The Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L is a great choice if you live alone

When you open the box, you can see the small tiny grid. As opposed to the normal size ones, it only covers a small area. Then, you will get the oven pad, it is smaller too. There is also a tong along with the Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L.

It is the same model but smaller than the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Micro Cooking Machine, and we also reviewed that model. If you want a bigger oven, you should check our review about the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Micro Cooking Machine.

Since it is based in China, it comes with a Chinese plug, but you can get an adapter, and since it is so tiny you should be careful, and use a small plate. It has digital temperature control technology, and you only have to know what temperature you want to cook with and turn the nob to set it up.

It has presets for specific foods, but we think that the manual mode is easy to use. There is a little slot at the of the Mi Smart Steam Oven 12L unit covered with a cap, and you should add 5mL of water before cooking. This water releases a bit of steam inside the oven that helps maintain the softness of the food on the inside as it gets toasted on the outside.

Unlike the traditional ovens, you do not need to preheat the oven. It makes cooking food incredibly convenient. We also noticed that the Mi Smart Steam Oven 12L is good at maintaining a consistent temperature. If ever it becomes a little too hot, it automatically stops and restarts. You only need to wait a few minutes for it to cool down before it will allow you to use the oven again.

Mi Home App

The app can be used to control the Mi Smart Steam Oven 12L remotely, and the instructions are in English. You can control the heat and choose preset recipes through the app.

Usage

You can use the manual mode because it gives you full control. It can be a bit difficult to fit a large pastry such as big foods. Then, you should add the water by using the little cap on the top of the Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L, so that it will steam. You are free to adjust your cooking time depending on how toasted you want your food.

The Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L beeps gently when the time is up, and you can use the tongs that come with the toaster.

Is Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L Worth Buying?

If your household is small, if you have only one person at home, and want to invest in something like this, the Mijia Smart Small Steam Oven 12L is perfect for you. You can buy it from Aliexpress.