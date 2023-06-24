MIUI 14.1 Update on the Horizon: Limited to Few Devices with Android 14

Xiaomi enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the upcoming MIUI 14.1 update, which is set to arrive soon. Built on the Android 14 platform, MIUI 14.1 promises to bring notable improvements and features to enhance the user experience. In this article, we will delve into the details surrounding the MIUI 14.1 update, including its compatibility, key features, and expected release timeframe.

MIUI 14.1 Features

With MIUI 14.1, Xiaomi users can expect a range of enhancements that build upon the existing MIUI 14 experience. It is important to note that the major differentiator for MIUI 14.1 is its underlying Android base, which is Android 14. As a result, the primary focus of MIUI 14.1 is to align with the new Android version and inherit its features, while the other aspects of MIUI 14 will remain largely unchanged.

MIUI 14.1 Eligible Devices

During the initial release phase, the MIUI 14.1 update will be exclusively available for flagship devices. The following models are expected to receive the MIUI 14.1 update:

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

Other devices that are eligible for the Android 14 update will receive it alongside the MIUI 15 version. This approach ensures that users of a wider range of devices can still benefit from the latest Android features while experiencing an updated MIUI interface.

Release Schedule

The MIUI 14.1 update is anticipated to roll out gradually between the months of August and November. Xiaomi typically adopts a phased rollout strategy, initially making the update available to a limited number of users before expanding its availability to a wider user base. This strategy helps ensure a smooth and stable update process, minimizing potential issues.

As Xiaomi prepares to release the MIUI 14.1 update, anticipation is running high among users eager to experience the enhancements it brings. While the primary focus of MIUI 14.1 is its underlying Android 14 base, other features and functionalities will largely align with MIUI 14. Limited to flagship devices initially, users of other eligible devices can look forward to the MIUI 15 version alongside the Android 14 update. Keep an eye out for the gradual rollout of the MIUI 14.1 update between August and November, as Xiaomi continues to refine its user interface and deliver an enhanced smartphone experience.