More Nubia Air marketing material, specs leaks

After its schematics, new official-looking marketing renders and details of the Nubia Air have leaked online.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 Air soon. However, ahead of its release, Nubia is rumored to be already preparing a copycat of the model. Aside from the “Air” moniker, the handheld is also said to have a similar design to its Apple device inspiration.

In new images shared by tipster Evan Blass, the phone is shown in its black and beige gold colorways. Its side profile also confirms its thin form, which is said to only measure 5.9mm.

According to the leak, the phone also offers 256GB of storage, a 6.78″ 1.5K AMOLED with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, a 50MP main camera with a 2MP secondary lens, a 20MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and Android 15.

Here are the leaked photos of the Nubia Air:

Source