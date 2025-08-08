Nubia Air live image, specs leak

A massive leak reveals the specifications of the rumored Nubia Air model. In addition to its details, the tip also shares several photos of the device, including its live images.

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 17 series soon. One model in the lineup, called the iPhone 17 Air, was rumored to have a distinctive horizontal pill-shaped camera island. However, according to a recent rumor, Nubia is also planning to use the same design concept for its upcoming device, which is interestingly also named “Air.”

In a new leak, official-looking marketing renders and live images of the Nubia Air were shared. According to the photos, the Nubia model is not only named similarly to its alleged iPhone model inspiration but also borrows its look. The images also confirm its metallic silver and pink colorways.

In addition to its design, the leak includes the specs of the phone, including its:

172g weight

164.17 x 76.57 x 6.7mm

Unisoc T8300

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.78” 1224x2720px OLED with under-screen fingerprint sensor

50MP main camera + 2MP + 0.8MP

20MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

NFC support

Android 15

Source