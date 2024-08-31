Moto G35, G55 launch in Europe

Motorola introduced two more smartphones to the market this week: the Moto G35 and Moto G55.
The models join the brand’s G series as the latest affordable devices. Given that the two come from the same lineup, fans can expect huge similarities between them. Despite that, there are still notable differences between the G35 and G55, including the better Dimensity 7025 chip, an OIS-armed camera system, and higher 30W charging power in the former.
Here are the details about the Moto G35 and Moto G55:
Moto G35
- Unisoc T760
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)
- 6.72 120Hz FHD+ LCD
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 16MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 18W charging
- Android 14-based Hello UI
- Leaf Green, Guava Red, and Midnight Black
- Side-mounted fingerprint
Moto G55
- Dimensity 7025
- 4GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM
- 128GB and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)
- 6.5” 120Hz IPS FHD+ LCD
- Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 16MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 30W charging
- Android 14-based Hello UI
- Twilight Purple, Smoky Green, and Forest Grey
- Side-mounted fingerprint