Moto G35, G55 launch in Europe

Motorola introduced two more smartphones to the market this week: the Moto G35 and Moto G55.

The models join the brand’s G series as the latest affordable devices. Given that the two come from the same lineup, fans can expect huge similarities between them. Despite that, there are still notable differences between the G35 and G55, including the better Dimensity 7025 chip, an OIS-armed camera system, and higher 30W charging power in the former.

Here are the details about the Moto G35 and Moto G55:

Moto G35

Unisoc T760

4GB RAM

128GB and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

6.72 120Hz FHD+ LCD

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 16MP

5000mAh battery

18W charging

Android 14-based Hello UI

Leaf Green, Guava Red, and Midnight Black

Side-mounted fingerprint

Moto G55