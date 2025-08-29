Is Motorola Edge 2026 getting flat display this time?

Motorola could make a huge change in its upcoming Edge model next year.

One of the main highlights of the Motorola Edge series is its curved display, which gives it the premium look we see in most high-end devices. However, this might no longer be the case for the Edge 2026 next year.

That’s according to the speculations circulating on social media, thanks to a tweet from reputable leaker Evan Blass. In a tweet, the tipster commended the Edge 2025’s curved display. However, he later retweeted a fan’s wish for the next Edge model to get a flat display, leading to rumors that this could happen next year.

While there’s still no confirmation about the matter, giving the Motorola Edge 2026 a flat display could benefit users. While curved screens indeed look good, they sometimes cause durability issues and more.

Aside from the display, Motorola is also expected to upgrade the other sections of the Edge 2026. To recall, the Edge 2025 offers the following:

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.7″ Super HD 120Hz pOLED

50MP main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

50MP selfie camera

5200mAh battery

68W wired and 15W wireless charging

IP68 and IP69 ratings + MIL-STD-810H

Android 15-based Hello UX

Deep Forest colorway

