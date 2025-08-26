Motorola Edge 60 Pro’s Pantone Walnut Finish goes on sale in India

Motorola announced the new Walnut Finish colorway for the Motorola Edge 60 Pro model in India.

The Motorola model was introduced in April with only three color options (Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow, and Pantone Sparkling Grape). Now, its colorway options have been expanded with the addition of the Walnut Finish.

The news follows the announcement of the same color in China. To recall, the brand introduced the Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro’s Basswood Walnut versions in its domestic market earlier this month. Now, India gets the same color, but it is called Walnut Finish in its market.

The variant is now available via Flipkart and Motorola India. Its configurations include 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB, priced at ₹29,999, ₹32,999, and ₹37,999, respectively. As for its specs, details remain the same: