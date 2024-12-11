Motorola launches Moto G35 in India with ₹10K price tag

The Motorola Moto G35 is also now in India, featuring a Unisoc T760 chip, 4GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery.

Motorola first launched the Moto G35 in August alongside the Moto G55. Now, the company has also introduced the model in India, where it is available for ₹9,999 via Motorola India, Flipkart, and offline channels.

Motorola fans in India can now purchase it in Leaf Green, Guava Red, and Midnight Black color options, and deliveries start on December 16.

Here are more details about the Moto G35 in India: