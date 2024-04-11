Everything you need to know about the new Moto G04s

Motorola has introduced a new smartphone in the market: the Moto G04s. Here’s everything you need to know about this new budget device:

Its 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 537 nits.

It boasts a 50-megapixel primary sensor in the back. In front, it sports a 5MP shooter.

The Unisoc T606 powers the device, which is accompanied by Mali G57 MP1 GPU and either 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The storage comes at 64GB, and it has support for a microSD card slot for up to 1TB of additional storage.

The device runs on Android 14 with My UX custom skin out of the box.

A 5000mAh battery powers the handheld, which has support for 15W charging capability.

It comes with an IP52 rating for protection and support for dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.