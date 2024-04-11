Everything you need to know about the new Moto G04s

Motorola has introduced a new smartphone in the market: the Moto G04s. Here’s everything you need to know about this new budget device:
- Its 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 537 nits.
- It boasts a 50-megapixel primary sensor in the back. In front, it sports a 5MP shooter.
- The Unisoc T606 powers the device, which is accompanied by Mali G57 MP1 GPU and either 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
- The storage comes at 64GB, and it has support for a microSD card slot for up to 1TB of additional storage.
- The device runs on Android 14 with My UX custom skin out of the box.
- A 5000mAh battery powers the handheld, which has support for 15W charging capability.
- It comes with an IP52 rating for protection and support for dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.
- The device is being offered in Satin Blue, Concord Black, Sea Green, and Sunrise Orange colorways.