Motorola Moto G77 Power design, details revealed ahead of debut

The Motorola Moto G77 Power will be unveiled on July 8.

As the date nears, the brand has confirmed several details of the upcoming G77 series model, including its design, which features the same look we’ve seen in earlier Motorola models, with a square camera island in the upper left corner of the back panel. According to the posters, the phone will be offered in Pantone black, pink, and blue shades, all with a leather finish.

According to Motorola, the phone will also offer a huge 7000mAh battery, a 6.72″ FullHD+ 120Hz display with a layer of Gorilla Glass 7i, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 32MP selfie camera, Android 16, and an MIL-STD-810H-certified build.

Other details confirmed by the company include the phone’s stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio support. The phone will be available on Flipkart and on Motorola India.

Stay tuned for more details!

Source