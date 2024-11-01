Motorola Razr 50 now available in ‘White Lover’ in China

Motorola has introduced a new color for its Motorola Razr 50 model in China: the White Lover Edition.

The Motorola Razr 50 launched in China back in June. It was initially announced only in Steel Wool, Pumice Stone, and Arabesque colors. Now, the brand has added a new option for fans, albeit in a limited edition.

The White Lover Edition sports a white color with a pearl-like effect across the back panel of the device. Aside from the new color, the device still has the same set of specifications as the standard variants of the Motorola Razr 50.

To recall, the Motorola Razr 50 offers the following details:

Dimensity 7300X

8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

Main Display: 6.9” foldable LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 3000 nits peak brightness

External Display: 3.6” AMOLED with 1056 x 1066 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and 1700 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.95″, f/1.7) with PDAF and OIS and 13MP ultrawide (1/3.0″, f/2.2) with AF

32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera

4200mAh battery

30W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 14

IPX8 rating

Via