Moto Razr 50, 50 Ultra debut in China

Motorola has finally unveiled the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in China this week.

The phones are Motorola’s latest entries in the smartphone market. Both phones offer bigger external screens, especially the Razr 50 Ultra, which has a secondary display consuming almost the entire upper half of its rear. The phone’s main AMOLED screen also impresses, thanks to its 6.9” size, 3000 nits peak brightness, 165Hz refresh rate (for the Ultra), and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels.

The two vary in different sections, with the Razr 50 using a 4nm Mediatek Dimensity 7300X chip, while the Ultra comes with a 4nm Qualcomm SM8635 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Compared to the Moto Razr 50’s 50MP + 13MP rear camera setup, the Razr 50 Ultra comes with a much more impressive camera system, which is made of a 50MP wide unit (1/1.95″, f/1.7) with OIS and PDAF and a 50MP telephoto (1/2.76″, f/2.0) with PDAF and 2x optical zoom.

In the battery section, the Moto Razr 50 comes with a bigger 4200mAh battery than the 4000mAh battery of the Razr 50 Ultra. However, in terms of charging, the Ultra variant is more powerful with its higher 45W wired charging and the addition of the 5W reverse wired charging.

The phones are now available in China, with the Razr 50 coming in Steel Wool, Pumice Stone, and Arabesque colors. It comes in configurations of 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB, which sell for CN¥3,699 and CN¥3,999, respectively.

The Razr 50 Ultra, meanwhile, is available in Dill, Navy Blazer, and Peach Fuzz colors. Buyers can choose between its 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which are priced at CN¥5,699 and CN¥6,199, respectively.

Here are more details about the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra:

Motorola Razr 50

Dimensity 7300X

8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

Main Display: 6.9” foldable LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 3000 nits peak brightness

External Display: 3.6” AMOLED with 1056 x 1066 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and 1700 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.95″, f/1.7) with PDAF and OIS and 13MP ultrawide (1/3.0″, f/2.2) with AF

32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera

4200mAh battery

30W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 14

Steel Wool, Pumice Stone, and Arabesque colors

IPX8 rating

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra