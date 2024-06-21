New leaked Motorola clip shows Razr 50 Plus from all angles

A leaked advertisement video for the Motorola Razr 50 Plus has emerged online, giving fans a better look at the upcoming series.

It follows an earlier clip shared by Motorola itself. However, the company’s video doesn’t reveal much about the lineup’s models except for their colors, rear panel texture, and side frames.

Thankfully, another clip has arrived to give us better ideas of what to expect from the Razr 50 Plus in terms of its designs. Shared by the leaker account @MysteryLupin on X, the video shows a Razr 50 Plus model from all angles, including its external display. This confirms the spacious secondary screen of the handheld, albeit there are still thick bezels around it. Meanwhile, as earlier reported, the protruding rear camera lenses are directly installed within the external display space.

The side frames have slight curves, while the front display has decently thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

According to rumors, the Razr 50 Ultra will have a 4” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 165Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal screen. Inside, it will house the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a rear camera system composed of 50MP wide and 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery.