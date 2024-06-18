Motorola releases first Razr 50 series clip teaser

Motorola has finally given fans a glimpse of the Razr 50 series in a recent clip.

The news follows the company’s announcement of the debut date of the Moto Razr 2025 series, which will be on June 25. In the poster, the company only showed the side of a Razr 50 model, but today’s clip shows more than that.

In a new post on X, the company showed the Razr 50 series phones in other angles, confirming some minor details about its design. It includes the curved side frames and edges of the units and the colors the models will be available in, including orange, blue, magenta, black, and more. The video also showcases the phones’ backs, affirming speculations that the panel will employ a leather-textured design.

The majority of essential design details of the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra were already revealed in earlier render leaks. According to the images shared, the base model will have a smaller external screen compared to the Pro variant. Like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the Razr 50 will have an unnecessary, unused space near the middle part of the back, making its screen appear smaller. Its two cameras, on the other hand, are placed within the screen space alongside the flash unit.

According to rumors, the Motorola Razr 50 will be equipped with a 3.63” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 120Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal display. It is also expected to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP+13MP rear camera system, a 13MP selfie camera, and a 4,200mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Razr 50 Ultra is reportedly getting a 4” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 165Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal screen. Inside, it will house the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a rear camera system composed of 50MP wide and 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery.