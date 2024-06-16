Motorola confirms June 25 debut date for Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola has finally confirmed that it will launch its rumored Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra foldable models in China on the 25th of the month.

The company shared the news in a recent post on Weibo. Motorola didn’t reveal the details of the devices but suggested that they will include some AI capabilities. The tease also seems to affirm the design of the models, which are expected to adopt the same rear camera layout as the Razr 40 Ultra.

In earlier leaks, the design renders of the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 were shared. According to the images shared, the base model will have a smaller external screen compared to the Pro variant. Like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the Razr 50 will have an unnecessary, unused space near the middle part of the back, making its screen appear smaller. Its two cameras, on the other hand, are placed within the screen space alongside the flash unit. Meanwhile, the Razr 50 Ultra’s external display can be seen occupying the entire upper half of the unit’s back. Moreover, compared to its sibling, the phone’s bezel appears to be thinner, allowing its secondary screen to be wider and bigger.

According to rumors, the Motorola Razr 50 will be equipped with a 3.63” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 120Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal display. It is also expected to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP+13MP rear camera system, a 13MP selfie camera, and a 4,200mAh battery.

The Razr 50 Ultra, on the other hand, is reportedly getting a 4” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 165Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal screen. Inside, it will house the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a rear camera system composed of 50MP wide and 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery.