Motorola Razr 50s now in the works

Motorola could soon introduce a new model in the Razr 50 lineup: the Motorola Razr 50s.

The vanilla Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra are now available in the market, with the former making its debut this Monday in India. Now, it seems another model is joining the series soon, with the Razr 50s making a recent certification appearance.

The Motorola Razr 50s was spotted on HDR10+ certification, revealing that it will get the said high dynamic range video technology. No other details about the handheld are available, but it could adapt many features from the standard Razr 50. Despite this, it is also possible that the Motorola Razr 50s will come with a cheaper price tag, albeit with some specification downgrades compared to the Razr 50.

To recall, the Motorola Razr 50 made its debut in China with the following details:

Dimensity 7300X

8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

Main Display: 6.9” foldable LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 3000 nits peak brightness

External Display: 3.6” AMOLED with 1056 x 1066 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and 1700 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.95″, f/1.7) with PDAF and OIS and 13MP ultrawide (1/3.0″, f/2.2) with AF

32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera

4200mAh battery

30W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 14

Steel Wool, Pumice Stone, and Arabesque colors

IPX8 rating

Via