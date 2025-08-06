Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Brilliant Collection debuts

Motorola has finally unveiled its Swarovski-covered Motorola Razr 60.

The beautified Motorola model arrives with the Moto Buds Loop wireless earbuds as part of the brand’s Brilliant Collection. Both feature the limited Pantone Ice Melt colorway and Swarovski crystals spread across their bodies.

The phone has 35 Swarovski crystals, including a large hinge sporting a precision-cut crystal with 26 radiant facets. To accentuate the hand-placed crystals, a 3D quilted texture design complements them. The model’s volume keys also adopt a crystal design, and it comes with a clear case to allow users to showcase its beauty.

Sadly, the Brilliant Collection (including the Buds Loop) is only available in a limited number. It costs $999 in the US, where it will be available via the Motorola website and retailers starting August 7.

As for its specs, fans can expect the same set of details that the standard Motorola Razr 60 is offering, such as:

MediaTek Dimensity 7400X

6.9″ internal 120Hz FullHD+ LTPO AMOLED

3.6″ external 90Hz AMOLED

50MP main camera with OIS + 13MP ultrawide

32MP selfie camera

4500mAh battery

30W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 15

IP48 rating

