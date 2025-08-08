Motorola Swarovski Brilliant Collection with crystal-adorned Razr 60 now in China

China has finally welcomed the Swarovski Brilliant Collection, which includes the glammed-up versions of the Razr 60 and Buds Loop.

The premium collection debuted in the global market days earlier. Now, Motorola is also bringing it to China, where it costs CN¥4,999. The beautified Razr 60 is priced at CN¥3,999 alone. Nonetheless, according to Motorola, fans can get the entire package at just CN¥4,699 during its pre-sale promo.

Both the phone and the Buds Loop feature the limited Pantone Ice Melt colorway and Swarovski crystals spread across their bodies. The phone has 35 Swarovski crystals, including a large hinge sporting a precision-cut crystal with 26 radiant facets. To accentuate the hand-placed crystals, a 3D quilted texture design complements them. The model’s volume keys also adopt a crystal design, and it comes with a clear case to allow users to showcase its beauty.

To recall, the Motorola Razr 60 offers the following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 7400X

6.9″ internal 120Hz FullHD+ LTPO AMOLED

3.6″ external 90Hz AMOLED

50MP main camera with OIS + 13MP ultrawide

32MP selfie camera

4500mAh battery

30W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 15

IP48 rating

