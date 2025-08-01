New Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition renders leak

Ahead of Motorola’s unveiling, more leaked render photos of the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition model have emerged online.

The bedazzled Motorola model will be announced globally on August 5 and in China two days later. The phone is based on the vanilla Razr 60 model, but it will sport a Swarovski-inspired look featuring crystals all over its external body.

The brand recently shared a marketing image of the phone in China. However, only its half-rear section was revealed in the material. Now, a new leak shows what the phone’s like from various angles.

According to the photos, aside from its bottom rear part with a tufting pattern design accentuated by Swarovski crystals, the phone also features stones on its hinge and the upper part of its secondary display. In general, the phone comes in a silver colorway. It is also confirmed to boast a Swarovski theme.

Since it is a special edition phone with some crystals, it is expected to be priced higher than the standard variant. The device could also arrive in a special packaging alongside additional accessories.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition should offer the same details as the vanilla Razr 60, which has:

MediaTek Dimensity 7400X

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.9″ internal 120Hz FullHD+ LTPO AMOLED

3.6″ external 90Hz AMOLED

50MP main camera with OIS + 13MP ultrawide

32MP selfie camera

4500mAh battery

30W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 15

IP48 rating

Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Spring Bud, and Pantone Lightest Sky

Source