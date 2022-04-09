New POCO C40 spotted: new budget-friendly smartphone on the way

You might be excited to hear that a new POCO phone is on the way – the POCO C40! POCO C40 spotted on our database. This device hasn’t been officially announced yet but certificated on FCC, but our reliable leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect. The POCO C40 is to be a mid-range device with a 6.71-inch display and dual rear camera setup. It’s also said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor, making it a powerful option for gamers as well as general users.

POCO C40 spotted on FCC and IMEI Database

POCO C40 certificated on the FCC a few days ago. The phone was originally spotted on the xiaomiui back in November, but it wasn’t until now that we’ve had any official naming confirmation from the company. There’s not much information available about the official POCO C40 just yet, but we do know that it will be same device as Redmi 10C with different design. The phone is expected to launch in Global in this month, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

