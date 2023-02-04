Download POCO Launcher 4.0 Stable Update Latest V4.38.1 APK! [Updated: 4 February 2023]

POCO Launcher was much loved by users for its simple and efficient interface. However, it looks like it’s back and better than ever. The new update includes a number of features that were requested by users, such as an improved search function and support for more languages.

With the new 4.0 update, you’ll get a host of new features and improvements, including an updated home screen animations, app drawer animations, and removed icon support. This version of POCO Launcher cannot be installed on other phones. These update will be exclusive for POCO devices. You can not get this update if you use POCO Launcher on other phones.

POCO Launcher 4.0 February Update [4 February 2022]

POCO Launcher keeps getting better with new updates. The February update of POCO Launcher has finally been released. Here’s the POCO Launcher February Update’s Changelog.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Some MIUI Launcher features have been added to POCO Launcher 4.38.1

Launcher version updated V4.38.1.976-12301644 to V4.38.1.5856-01041951

Click here to download the latest version of POCO Launcher V4.38.1

POCO Launcher 4.0 January Update [13 January 2022]

POCO Launcher keeps getting better with new updates. The January update of POCO Launcher has finally been released. Here’s the POCO Launcher January Update’s Changelog.

Some MIUI Launcher features have been added to POCO Launcher 4.38.1

Launcher version updated 4.38.1.5521-12092008 to V4.38.1.976-12301644

POCO Launcher 4.0 December Update [29 December 2022]

POCO Launcher keeps getting better with new updates. The December update of POCO Launcher has finally been released. Here’s the POCO Launcher December Update’s Changelog.

Some MIUI Launcher features have been added to POCO Launcher 4.38.1

.1 Launcher version updated V4.38.9.4922-10212129 to 4.38.1.5521-12092008

POCO Launcher 4.0 December Update [21 December 2022]

POCO Launcher keeps getting better with new updates. The December update of POCO Launcher has finally been released. Here’s the POCO Launcher December Update’s Changelog.

Some MIUI Launcher features have been added to POCO Launcher 4.38.

. Launcher version updated V4.38.0.4921-09191934 to V4.38.9.4922-10212129

POCO Launcher 4.0 Satisfaction Survey [19 October 2022]

As of October 19, 2022, a post about POCO Launcher 4.0 Satisfaction Survey was made on the Mi Fans telegram channel. This survey was created to learn your thoughts about the new POCO Launcher 4.0. Answer the survey to make POCO Launcher better for you. Let’s say you take the survey. Those who want to communicate closely with authorized persons about POCO Launcher are required to fill in their e-mail addresses. You can access the new POCO Launcher 4.0 Satisfaction Survey by clicking here. Now we will answer the questions as an example so that you can better understand the survey. Let’s start answering the survey with the first question.

The first question asks which POCO phone you are using. Answer this question according to the model you use. I’m marking POCO X3 Pro in the question because I’m using POCO X3 Pro.

Question 2 asks which version of POCO Launcher you are using. You can check it like this: Settings>Apps>Manage apps>POCO Launcher and check the version. After checking your version, fill out the questionnaire as in the example.

Question 3 asks how satisfied you are with POCO Launcher. You can rate this question from 1 to 10. Answer the question as in the example photo.

Question 4 asks you what needs improvement in POCO Launcher. Answer this question according to your opinion. For example: You can write that animations need to be developed further in New POCO Launcher.

We have come to the last question. 5. The question asks for E-mail address of users who want to communicate with authorized persons. You can answer this question according to your personal preference. You don’t have to answer.

That’s it for the new POCO Launcher 4.0 Survey. If you want POCO Launcher to be more optimized, please fill out the survey!

POCO Launcher 4.0 Open Beta Status [22 August 2022]

To test new versions of POCO Launcher, you can join the testers officially created by POCO Community. If you are accepted as a tester, you can test the latest version of POCO Launcher. The requirements for using POCO Launcher are as follows.

Must own a POCO Phone

Two eyes for catch every bug

Ability to explain bugs

If you want to join POCO Launcher 4.0 Open Beta just follow this link https://bit.ly/POCOLB

POCO Launcher 4.0 V4.38.0.4918-08091903 Stable Update

This new POCO Launcher 4.0 update includes bug fixes and stablity improvements. This is first public release of POCO Launcher 4.0. If you didn’t get update of POCO Launcher, just download the POCO Launcher 4.0 APK file from here.

POCO Launcher 4.0 V4.38.0.4909-06151143 Stable Update [16 June 2022]

This new POCO Launcher 4.0 update includes bug fixes and stablity improvements. If you didn’t get update of app, just download the POCO Launcher 4.0 APK file from here.

All features are same with older POCO Launcher 4.0 versions. You will get same experience with 22.6.10 POCO Launcher 4.0 update.

POCO Launcher 4.0 V4.38.0.4907-06101759 Stable Update [10 June 2022]

This version is the stable version of POCO Launcher 4.0. It is currently being tested official by random users. If you want to test this application before, you should download and install the APK file. If you want to get new experience of POCO Launcher 4.0 just download POCO Launcher 4.0 V4.38.0.4907-06101759 APK File.

All features are same with older POCO Launcher 4.0 versions. You will get same experience with 22.6.8 POCO Launcher 4.0 update.

New POCO Launcher 4.0 Features

Fixed home setup restart

Fixed lag issues on X series

Added animation speed

Added wallpaper zoom animation

Almost 90% of bugs fixed

All MIUI Launcher features have been added to POCO Launcher 4.38.

. Launcher version updated to 2.37 to 4.38.

New POCO Launcher has MIUI Launcher app start and close animations.

Icon pack support is removed. You have to use Themes app to change icons.

. You have to use Themes app to change icons. Horizontal recent apps menu

Didn’t support widgets yet

POCO Launcher 4.0 22.6.10 Update Changelog

Fixed home setup restart

Fixed lag issues on X series

Added animation speed

Added wallpaper zoom animation

Almost 90% of bugs fixed

Didn’t support widgets yet

Not supports new icons

Minimal Speed Type

Animations are almost nonexistent.

Balanced Speed Type

Animations are at normal speed.

Elegance Speed Type

Animations are slow and relaxed if you use Elegance speed type.

POCO Launcher 4.0 Update Features

That’s why all the features POCO users want have been added. If you are a POCO user, you will love these features. Changes with this update includes these featuers

Icon pack support is removed. You have to use Themes app to change icons.

We’re excited to announce that the new POCO Launcher 4.0 update will be available on the Play Store soon! This updated version offers a range of exciting new features, including support for air gestures, custom icon packs, and more.

Download POCO Launcher 4.0 APK

If you want to get new experience of POCO Launcher 4.0 just download POCO Launcher 4.0 APK File. If you don’t have a POCO device you can’t taste new POCO launcher experience, there’s no option to buy POCO Launcher. So what are you waiting for? Install the app.