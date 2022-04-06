New POCO M4 Pro Review: What offers for its price?

The POCO M4 Pro was launched in March along with the POCO X4 Pro, and it offers good specs for a mid-range smartphone. POCO M4 Pro Review will teach you how POCO M4 Pro is good. Its chipset may not offer a high-end experience, but it can boast a good screen, camera and battery. It has more than enough features for an affordable smartphone.

The POCO M4 Pro is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11S, but has a few differences. Although they are the same devices, their designs differ from each other and the POCO M4 Pro does not have a depth sensor in the rear camera setup compared to the Redmi Note 11S and the primary camera resolves at 64 MP. In terms of pricing, POCO M4 Pro and Redmi Note 11S have similar prices.

POCO M4 Pro Technical Specifications

POCO M4 Pro comes with a plastic frame and a plastic back. Some features strengthen the design. The IP53 dust and splash certificate allows the device to be used in harsh conditions and is a plus in this segment. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display is an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400, which supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz and reaches a brightness of 1000 nits. The POCO M4 Pro’s screen does not feature HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, but the display is pretty good for a mid-range phone. An AMOLED display with high brightness is not often found in an affordable phone.

The POCO M4 Pro is powered by a MediaTek chipset. The MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core chipset is manufactured in a 12 nm process. The chipset consists of 1x Cortex A76 running at 2.05 GHz and 6x Cortex A55 cores at 2.0 GHz. Together with the CPU, the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is equipped. The 12nm manufacturing process is now somewhat obsolete, as many recently launched mid-range processors are manufactured using the 7nm process and are more efficient than 12nm. Aside from the chipset, its available with 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB GB RAM/storage options.

The camera setup is pretty good for its price. The main camera has sufficient performance and is adequate for users. Its main camera has a resolution of 64 MP and an f/1.8 aperture. The secondary camera, the ultra-wide-angle sensor has a resolution of 8 MP and an f/2.2 aperture. With its 118-degree wide-angle, you can take the photo you want. The rear camera setup has a 2 MP macro camera and is ideal for macro shots, even if it does not offer good quality.

On the front, there is a selfie camera with a resolution of 16 MP. The technical features of the cameras may be interesting, but there is one detail that everyone will criticize: It can only record videos with 1080P@30FPS. The video performance is rather mediocre for a mid-range smartphone. The lack of a 1080P@60FPS or 4K@30FPS video recording option is a major drawback.

POCO M4 Pro supports stereo sound, which offers loud sounds. Sound quality is one of the first features users look for when buying a smartphone, which is a big advantage for the POCO M4 Pro. The battery and charging technology of the POCO M4 Pro are quite nice for a mid-range smartphone. Its 5000mAh battery offers longer screen life than its rivals, and its 33W fast charging support reduces charging times. The POCO M4 Pro’s 5000mAh battery needs about 1 hour to reach a 100% charge, and that is great for the affordable price.

POCO M4 Pro performance

The POCO M4 Pro has decent performance for its price. Its MediaTek G96 chipset is used in mid-range smartphones and offers an average gaming experience. It can easily play a game that does not have high hardware requirements, but if you want to play a game with high requirements, you might have to lower the graphics settings. The POCO M4 Pro can easily play heavy games in medium quality and reaches an average frame rate of 60 FPS.

The factor that limits gaming performance is the Mali GPU. The Mali G57 GPU is a dual-core graphics unit and is not powerful. It is possible that the POCO M4 Pro will not be able to perform adequately in heavy games that will be released in a few years. Apart from the gaming performance, the POCO M4 Pro is a good choice for daily use. It offers a long battery life and can be conveniently used for social media.

Poco M4 Pro price

The POCO M4 Pro offers ambitious features for a mid-range smartphone and is about $20-30 cheaper than the Redmi Note 11S 4G, which is identical except for minor hardware changes. It has 2 different RAM/storage options the 6/128GB version has a retail price of $249 and the 8/128GB version has a retail price of $269. After the worldwide launch of the POCO M4 Pro, the price of the 6/128 GB version was reduced to 199 Euros during the pre-order.