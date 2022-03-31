New Redmi Note 11 series released with highest price tag in Turkey

Redmi models are known for being affordable and there are models with good hardware. The latest Redmi Note 11 series was unveiled worldwide and then launched in Turkey on March 30. We have a sad news: the prices are almost 2 times higher than the Redmi Note 11 series sold globally.

The main reason is the high taxation in Turkey and the greed for money of Redmi managers in Turkey. Competitors can offer their phones with a special price in Turkey, but the opposite is true for the Redmi Note 11 series. The cheapest model in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the S20 FE, is much more powerful than the 8/128 GB version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, but about 1700 Turkish Lira (about $116) cheaper.

5 different models, including the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G model, one of the newest members of the Redmi Note 11 series, were unveiled in Turkey on March 30. The pricing may not please you, the top model costs 9999 Turkish Lira, which is about $680.

Redmi Note 11 Pro models pricing (Redmi Note 11 5G, 4G and Pro+)

6/128 GB model of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G costs 8099 Turkish Liras, which is about 552 dollars. 8/128GB model of the model, costs 8499 Turkish Liras, which is about 580 dollars. In global markets, 6 GB RAM version costs 349 dollars, 8 GB RAM version is costs about 379 dollars. More than 1.5 times the difference between Turkey and global pricing.

The 6/128 GB version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G price in turkey approximately about 490 dollars, 8 GB ram version is about 510 dollars. In global, 6 GB version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is costs 329 dollars and 8 GB version is costs 349 dollars.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, latest and most powerful in Redmi Note 11 series. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Turkey pricing is exorbitant unfortunately. 6/128 GB has 9499 Turkish Liras (about 650 dollars) sale tag and which is the 8/128 GB model has 9999 Turkish Liras (about 680 dollars) sale taging.

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S pricing

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S comes with 3 different RAM/storage options. 4/64 GB version of the Redmi Note 11 has 5199 Turkish Liras (about 355 dollars) sale tag, 4/128 GB version has 5559 Liras (about 380 dollars) sale tag and which is the 6/128 GB model costs 5999 Turkish Liras (about 410 dollars). Prices for a low-end smartphone are quite high and 2 times more expensive than global prices.

Finally, The 6/64 GB version of the Redmi Note 11S costs about 6499 Turkish Liras (440 dollars), 6/128 GB version costs 6799 Turkish Liras (about 460 dollars) and the 8/128 GB version has price of 6999 Turkish Liras (about 477 dollars).

The Redmi Note 11 series, which was introduced at affordable prices globally, unfortunately has high pricing in Turkey, which forces users to buy illegally. Therefore, official sales of Xiaomi and Redmi models in Turkey are too low.