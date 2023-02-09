Redmi Note 12 4G Leaks: Powered by the Improved Snapdragon 680!

Many leaks are circulating about the Redmi Note 12 series. 4 models of this series are known. Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. They are not yet available for sale in the Global market. It is currently meeting its users in the Indian market.

Preparatory work on the new Redmi Note series is still ongoing. The models feature great mid-range technical features. We first detected the new Redmi Note 12 4G in the IMEI Database. Later, as a result of the research, the processor that will power the smartphone emerged. The new series will now have 5 models. In light of the Redmi Note 12 4G leaks, let’s learn about the new Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone!

Redmi Note 12 4G Leaks

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is working on the newest member of the Redmi Note series Redmi Note 12 4G. The phone is expected to offer new features and some improvements over its predecessor. With the Redmi Note 12 4G leaks, some features of the new model have emerged.

Redmi Note 12 4G’s Processor Leaks

After the Redmi Note 12 leaks, the processor that will power the new smartphone has emerged. Yesterday, technology blogger Kacper Skryzpek announced the processor that the Redmi Note 12 4G will use. The new smartphone will be powered by the improved Snapdragon 680 processor based on the SM6225 Pro. The new SOC in the device is expected to be able to achieve higher clock speeds and use an improved TSMC node.

Qualcomm has not yet announced this chipset. There is a possibility that the name will be Snapdragon 682 or Snapdragon 680+, not clear yet. Still, this information shows that the Redmi Note 12 4G is an affordable Redmi model. Redmi Note 11 was powered by Snapdragon 680. The codename of the processor is “Bengal“.

It will not cause any problems in your daily use. However, it may not satisfy high-performance operations such as gaming. With the learned processor features, it can be said that the Redmi Note 12 4G is expected to be similar to its predecessor. Other than that, nothing else is known. We will come to you with the new Redmi Note 12 4G leaks.

Redmi Note 12 4G IMEI Database Leaks!

As developments continue on the new Redmi Note 12 series, we are getting new information about smartphones every day. Redmi Note 12 4G will be a new affordable Redmi Note device. The Redmi Note 12 4G was expected sometime after the appearance of the Redmi Note 12 5G. Now the new Redmi Note 12 4G is coming and will be available in the global, Indian markets. Here is the data appearing in the IMEI Database!

We detected 3 models in the IMEI Database. There will be 2 versions of the Redmi Note 12 4G. Model numbers 23021RAAEG and 23028RA60L are for the global and Indian markets. These versions will not have NFC. Its codename is “tapas“. When we examine the name Tapas, it turns out that it is a term unique to India. This confirms that the non-NFC version will have the codename “tapas”.

Model number 23021RAA2Y is specific to the Global market only. The model with these model number is codenamed “topaz“. The product with the codename Topaz has NFC. Redmi Note 12 4G will be available with MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Other models in the Redmi Note 12 series had MIUI 14 based on Android 12. It is perfect that the new model will be released with the most up-to-date software.

Storage options range from 4GB RAM/64GB to 8GB RAM/128GB. There is no different information about the device yet. We can say that the Redmi Note 12 4G will be one of the new price/performance products. Many users will buy the new smartphone with impressive features.

Redmi Note 12 4G Leaked Specifications

Along with the Redmi Note 12 4G leaks, we will show you some of its features. The new smartphone will have a chipset based on the SM6225 Pro. It shows that this is powered by a chip that will perform similarly to the Snapdragon 680. Codename “topaz and tapas”. Model numbers are 23021RAAEG, 23028RA60L and 23021RAA2Y. It will be available with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. Redmi Note 12 4G will be available in the Global and Indian markets. Apart from these, no other features are known. So what do you think about the Redmi Note 12 4G? Do not forget to share your opinions.