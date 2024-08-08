Nothing Phone (2a) Plus hits shelves in India

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is now available in India.

The phone was announced in July and was later launched in markets like the UK. Now, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has finally arrived in India, giving fans the chance to get the latest model from the brand.

As expected, the phone comes with the iconic Nothing Phone design, the Glyph Interface. Buyers can choose between the gray and black color options, both of which sport a semi-transparent LED back panel to give the phones their signature minimalist yet futuristic looks.

Inside, the Nothing OS 2.6-powered phone also impresses with its Dimensity 7350 Pro, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM. To power the phone, there’s a decent 5,000mAh battery with 50W charging support.

It also boasts a spacious 6.7″ FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, which has a punch-hole cutout for the 50MP selfie camera. The back of the phone houses two more 50MP cameras, which offer 4K/30fps video recording.

Ultimately, the IP54 device offers affordable price tags, making it an attractive choice in the market. Aside from its two colors, fans in India can also choose from its two configurations of 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB, which are priced at ₹27,999 and ₹29,999, respectively. Interested buyers can now check the model on Croma, Vijay Sales, and Flipkart.