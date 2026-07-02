Nothing Phone (4b) coming with RCB Edition

In addition to its three standard colors, the Nothing Phone (4b) will also be offered in a special RCB Edition.

The London-based company has confirmed the news ahead of the handheld’s July 7 debut. In a clip shared by the brand, three Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team members were shown some sample designs for the variant, with users noting features such as a red colorway and matte finish.

According to earlier reports, the phone features the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, an 8GB/128GB configuration (8GB/256GB also expected), a dual rear camera system (50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide), a 16MP selfie camera, a 6.7″ AMOLED display, and a 6000mAh battery.

Nothing earlier suggested that the Nothing Phone (4b) sits below the A-series. This means it could be more affordable than the Nothing Phone (4a), albeit with downgraded specs. As per the leak, the phone will be priced around ₹30,000. To recall, the Nothing Phone (4a) offers a Snapdragon 7s Gen chip and a 5080mAh battery. It starts at ₹37,999 for its 8GB/128GB base configuration.

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