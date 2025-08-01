Nubia unveils Red Magic 10S Pro ‘Fighting Buddha’ Collector’s Edition in China

Nubia launched the Fighting Buddha Collector’s Edition of its Red Magic 10S Pro model in China.

The standard variant of the model debuted in May. It was originally available in Dark Knight, Day Warrior, and Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing. Now, Nubia is offering a new variant called Fighting Buddha.

The phone still has its general look, but its back panel now features a smoke design with some gold elements. The device also comes with some additional customized accessories, including a protective case, an 80W charger brick, a golden SIM ejector, a 24K gold-plated stick, and more. It also sports a special Fighting Buddha theme.

On JD.com, the phone is available only in a 16GB/512GB configuration. Price, however, remains unknown.

As for its specs, the phone still has the same set of specs as the standard variant, including: