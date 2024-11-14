Confirmed: Nubia Z70 Ultra to debut on Nov. 21 in China with 6.85″ 1.5K 144Hz display, 1.25mm bezels

Nubia confirmed that its anticipated Nubia Z70 Ultra device would be announced on November 21 in China. To this end, the brand shared some of the key details of the phone’s BOE display.

The launch of the Nubia Z70 Ultra will follow the debut of the Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+, both of which use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chip. Aside from its impressive SoC, another main highlight of the Red Magic 10 Pro series is its display. Now, Nubia is bringing the same interesting screen details of the said models to its upcoming Z70 Ultra device.

According to the company, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Nubia Z70 Ultra will be unveiled on Thursday next week in China. To give fans initial ideas about the device’s display, the company shared a material featuring the phone’s frontal image. The Nubia Z70 Ultra boasts an edgy display with thin bezels, with its selfie unit hidden under the screen.

As per Nubia, the Z70 Ultra also offers the following display details:

6.85″ display

144Hz refresh rate

2000nits peak brightness

430 ppi pixel density

1.25mm-thin bezels

95.3% screen-to-body ratio

AI Transparent Algorithm 7.0 selfie camera

