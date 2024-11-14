Red Magic 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ now official with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC

The Red Magic 10 Pro series is now official, and it features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chip.

The Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+ are both designed with gamers in mind. The two devices use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC alongside the brand’s Red Core R3 gaming chip. To sustain the power, the standard Pro has a 6500mAh battery with 80W charging, while the Pro+ has a bigger 7050mAh battery and higher 120W charging power. As usual, the Pro+ also has higher configuration options, with its maximum RAM available at 24GB.

To ensure the Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+ will work optimally during games, Nubia injected them with liquid metal cooling tech. This makes them the first smartphones to use such a cooling system alongside a 23,000rpm centrifugal fan, 12,000mm2 3D ice-step vapor chamber, and 5,2000mm2 copper foil.

The Red Magic 10 Pro series sports a 6.85″ BOE Q9+ AMOLED with 1216x2688px resolution, 144Hz max refresh, and 2000nits peak brightness. As the company has revealed in the past, the series offers the first “true” full-display devices, as the 16MP selfie camera is hidden under the display. Moreover, the phones’ bezels are extremely thin, resulting in a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio. On the back, on the other hand, there’s a 50MP OV50E40 wide + 50MP OV50D ultrawide + 2MP macro setup.

The Red Magic 10 Pro is available in 12GB/256GB (CN¥5299) and 12GB/512GB (CN¥5799) variants, while the Red Magic 10 Pro+ comes in 16GB/512GB (CN¥5999/Dark Knight, CN¥6299/Silver Wing), 24GB/1TB (CN¥7499), and 24GB/1TB (CN¥9499/Golden Saga) variants. Pre-orders are now available, but shipping starts on November 18.