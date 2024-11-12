Confirmed: Red Magic 10 Pro houses humongous 7050mAh battery inside 8.9mm-thin body

Nubia confirmed another detail about the upcoming Red Magic 10 Pro model: its extra huge 7050mAh battery.

The Red Magic 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus are set to launch this Wednesday. Ahead of the event, Nubia is gradually lifting the veil from the series. After revealing the colors and designs of the devices, the company has now announced that the Red Magic 10 Pro will have a 7050mAh battery.

Interestingly, the brand underscored that the phone will still have a thin profile design housing the said “Bull Demon King” component. To recall, the Red Magic 10 Pro is expected to sport an 8.9mm thin body.

According to earlier reports, the series will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the brand’s own R3 gaming chip and Frame Scheduling 2.0 tech, LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.0 Pro storage. The Pro Plus model is also expected to offer up to 24GB/1TB configuration, a huge 7000mAh battery, and 100W charging support.

The news follows reports showing the color options of the series called Dark Knight, Day Warrior, Deuterium Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Transparent Silver Wing. The photos earlier shared online show its flat design for the display, side frames, and back panel. The device boasts extremely thin bezels and is said to be the first “true full-screen” smartphone. The screen is said to measure 6.85″ with a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio, 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2000nits peak brightness.

