Nubia Z70 Ultra hits global market

The Nubia Z70 Ultra has finally made its global debut this week, hitting various markets, including the US, the UK, and Europe.
The phone first launched in China last week. Now, ZTE has brought the Nubia Z70 Ultra to more devices around the globe. It is available in 12GB/256GB ($729/£649/€749), 16GB/512GB ($829/£749/€849), and 24GB/1TB ($949/£899/€969). Pre-orders are available until December 5.
Here are more details about the Nubia Z70 Ultra:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB/256GB ($729/£649/€749), 16GB/512GB ($829/£749/€849), and 24GB/1TB ($949/£899/€969) configurations
- 6.85″ true full-screen 144Hz AMOLED with 2000nits peak brightness and 1216 x 2688px resolution, 1.25mm bezels, and optical under-display fingerprint scanner
- Selfie Camera: 16MP
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 64MP periscope with 2.7x optical zoom
- 6150mAh battery
- 80W charging
- Android 15-based Nebula AIOS
- IP69 rating
- Black, Amber, and Starry Night Blue colors