Nubia Z70 Ultra hits global market

The Nubia Z70 Ultra has finally made its global debut this week, hitting various markets, including the US, the UK, and Europe.

The phone first launched in China last week. Now, ZTE has brought the Nubia Z70 Ultra to more devices around the globe. It is available in 12GB/256GB ($729/£649/€749), 16GB/512GB ($829/£749/€849), and 24GB/1TB ($949/£899/€969). Pre-orders are available until December 5.

Here are more details about the Nubia Z70 Ultra: