Nubia Z70 Ultra goes official with SD 8 Elite, true 144Hz full-screen AMOLED, camera button, more

Nubia officially removed the veil from its new Nubia Z70 Ultra to reveal its incredible specifications, which include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 144Hz full-screen AMOLED, a dedicated camera button, and more.

The brand announced its newest addition to its smartphone portfolio this week. The IP69-rated Nubia Z70 Ultra sports a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is paired with up to 24GB RAM. A 6150mAh battery with 80W charging support keeps the light on for its 144Hz full-screen AMOLED, which boasts the thinnest bezels at 1.25mm. As shared in the past, the display has no holes for the selfie camera, but its 16MP under-display unit is armed with a better algorithm for enhanced photos. Complementing this is a 50MP IMX906 main camera with a variable aperture from f/1.59 to f/4.0. To put a cherry on top, Nubia also included a dedicated camera button to make it easier for users to take photos.

The Z70 Ultra is available in Black, Amber, and limited-edition Starry Night Blue. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 24GB/1TB, priced at CN¥4,599, CN¥4,999, CN¥5,599, and CN¥6,299, respectively. Shipments start on November 25, and interested buyers can now place their pre-orders on ZTE Mall, JD.com, Tmall, and Douyin platforms.

Here are more details about the Nubia Z70 Ultra:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 24GB/1TB configurations

6.85″ true full-screen 144Hz AMOLED with 2000nits peak brightness and 1216 x 2688px resolution, 1.25mm bezels, and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Selfie Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 64MP periscope with 2.7x optical zoom

6150mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based Nebula AIOS

IP69 rating

Black, Amber, and Starry Night Blue colors

