Nubia Z70 Ultra to launch globally on Nov. 26

ZTE has finally confirmed that the Nubia Z70 Ultra will debut in global markets on November 26.

The model’s global launch will follow its local debut in China this Thursday. In the past few days, the company shared some of the official details of the Nubia Z70 Ultra. Hopefully, the same set of specifications the phone will offer in China will also be adopted globally.

According to the brand, some of the details fans can expect include:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.85″ 1.5K true full-screen display with 144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness, 95.3% screen-to-body ratio, and 430 ppi pixel density

1.25mm-thin bezels

True full display with AI Transparent Algorithm 7.0 selfie camera

IP68/69 rating

AI capabilities for instant translation, time management, vehicle assistance, and keyboard

Independent Pixel Driver, AI Transparency Algorithm 7.0, and Nebula AIOS

Black Seal, Amber, and Starry Sky colors

