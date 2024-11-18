ZTE reveals Nubia Z70 Ultra design, details as model visits Geekbench with SD 8 Elite SoC

ZTE has shared several official details of the Nubia Z70 Ultra model, including its design. In a recent leak, the model was also spotted on Geekbench, where it tested its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The Nubia Z70 Ultra will debut on November 21. Ahead of the date, the company started teasing fans by confirming some interesting details about the model. According to the brand, some of the things fans can expect include:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.85″ 1.5K true full-screen display with 1.25mm bezels, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits brightness, and 430 PPI density

IP68/69 rating

AI capabilities for instant translation, time management, vehicle assistance, and keyboard

Independent Pixel Driver, AI Transparency Algorithm 7.0, and Nebula AIOS

Black Seal, Amber, and Starry Sky colors

The brand also shared the official design and colors of the Nubia Z70 Ultra, which now boasts a new camera layout. Here are the photos shared by the brand:

Aside from the official details shared by ZTE, the Nubia Z70 Ultra was also spotted on Geekbench during its test for the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The SoC was complemented by Android 15 and 16GB RAM. According to the tests, the device scored 3203 and 10260 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. With these scores (thanks to its flagship Qualcomm chip), the Nubia Z70 Ultra has become one of the current top-performing smartphones on Geekbench.

