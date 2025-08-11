Official confirms Realme GT 8 series launch in October amid model leaks

Realme Vice President Wang Wei shared that the Realme GT 8 series would be unveiled in October. Meanwhile, new leaks have revealed more details about the lineup’s models.

The Realme official shared the news in China recently, confirming earlier speculations about the series’ launch timeline. The same official hinted earlier about huge design adjustments in the upcoming series. The VP noted that the company always aims to “exceed everyone’s expectations.” Wang Wei also promised that “there will definitely be surprises,” and hinted that the brand will target the youth in the GT 8 series.

On the other hand, Smart Pikachu shared some details of a Realme model, which is believed to be the vanilla GT 8 variant. According to the tipster, the phone will be equipped with a 6.6″ flat display and a huge 7000mAh battery. As per earlier leaks, the Realme GT 8 Pro will have an 8000mAh battery, a 6.85-inch 2K OLED, and huge upgrades, but will be priced higher. Both models are also expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.

