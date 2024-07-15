OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune to hit stores on July 20 in India

OnePlus has finally confirmed the arrival of the new Sunset Dune color option for the OnePlus 12R model in India. According to the company, the new color variant will be offered on July 20 in only one configuration.

The brand teased the color earlier in a post on X, revealing the monicker of the color and its rose gold circular camera island. Now, OnePlus shared that the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune would be offered starting Saturday in India. Sadly, it will only come in a single 8GB/256GB configuration, which will be priced at ₹42,999. It will join the Cool Blue and Iron Gray color options already available in the Indian market.

Aside from the new color, no other details about the OnePlus 12R have been changed. With this, fans can still expect the following features from the model: