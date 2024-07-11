OnePlus India teases new 12R ‘Sunset Dune’ color

The OnePlus 12R model in India will soon be unveiled in a new Sunset Dune color option.
That’s according to the tease shared by OnePlus India on X, where it shared the image of the phone sporting a so-called Sunset Dune color. The company didn’t share the entire picture of the phone donning the color, but the image revealed its rose gold circular camera island.
The date of availability of the said color is not yet available, but it is certain to come with an unchanged price tag. Also, just like in previous smartphone color debuts, the Sunset Dune OnePlus 12R is expected to offer the same set of features and details.
In that case, fans can still expect the following:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Adreno 740
- 8GB/128GB, 16GB/256GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations
- 6.78″ AMOLED ProXDR HDR10+ display with LTPO4.0, 2780 x 1264 resolution, and up to 1000Hz touch response rate
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro
- Front Camera: 16MP
- 5,500mAh battery
- 100W SUPERVOOC support