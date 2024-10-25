OnePlus 13 gets enhanced camera system; Company shares official photo samples

OnePlus has confirmed more details about the OnePlus 13 ahead of its debut at the end of the month. This time, however, the brand has focused on its camera system, which offers improved shooters.

The OnePlus 13 will arrive on October 31. The company shared the colors (White-Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret color options, which will feature silk glass, soft BabySkin texture, and Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish designs, respectively) and the official design of the phone days ago. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 will still have a huge circular camera island on the back, albeit it no longer has a hinge that attaches it to the side frames.

While the OnePlus 13 looks significantly similar to the OnePlus 12, the company revealed that it possesses better cameras on the back. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 13 will have three 50MP cameras, led by a Sony LYT-808 main unit. There will also be a 50MP dual-prism telephoto with 3x zoom and 50MP ultrawide lenses, which hopefully will complement each other and produce more stunning photos during actual use.

OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 13 can shoot photos quickly at 1/10,000sec without blurs, noting that the system is capable of handling dynamic scenes. To prove this and the power of the phone’s Hasselblad Master Images technology, the company provided some photo samples.

The OnePlus 13 was used from simple portraits to action-based scenes, and impressively, all photos show vibrant colors and clear details that are free of blurs.

The news follows an earlier unboxing clip shared by OnePlus itself, featuring the OnePlus 13 in a 24GB/1TB variant. The main highlight of the clip is the fast reaction time of the OnePlus 13, which is expected to be released with ColorOS in China and OxygenOS globally. The phone was incredibly smooth and responsive at each touch, from switching from one app to another to accessing its Fluid Cloud (a Dynamic Island-like feature in BBK phones). The demo also featured the phone quickly recognizing a word command from the user, highlighting its efficient AI assistant. In the process, it was also confirmed that the phone houses a huge 6000mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.