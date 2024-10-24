OnePlus 13 24GB/1TB stars in official unboxing clip; 6000mAh battery, 100W/50W charging confirmed

OnePlus shared an official unboxing clip of the upcoming OnePlus 13 to highlight its design and smooth display responses of its 24GB/1TB variant. During the demo, the clip also confirmed that the device will be powered by a 6000mAh battery and support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch on October 31 in China, and OnePlus has already confirmed several significant details about the phone. Some include the design and colors (White-Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret color options, which will feature silk glass, soft BabySkin texture, and Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish designs, respectively) of the phone.

Now, as part of its marketing campaign to further excite fans, OnePlus has released an unboxing clip of the OnePlus 13.

The video shows the red retail box of the OnePlus 13, revealing and confirming that it comes in a 24GB/1TB variant. The phone sports a white back panel with slight curves on its sides. Its huge circular camera island on the back is positioned in the same place as that of its predecessor, but it no longer has the hinge that attaches it to the side. The side frames are flat, while the display seems to have minimal curves on its sides, affirming earlier reports that it has an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover.

The main highlight of the clip is the fast reaction time of the OnePlus 13, which is expected to be released with ColorOS in China and OxygenOS globally. The phone was incredibly smooth and responsive at each touch, from switching from one app to another to accessing its Fluid Cloud (a Dynamic Island-like feature in BBK phones). The demo also featured the phone quickly recognizing a word command from the user, highlighting its efficient AI assistant. In the process, it was also confirmed that the phone houses a huge 6000mAh battery and support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Sadly, the OnePlus 13 is expected to get a price hike. Recently, the phone’s 12GB variant was spotted in a listing priced at CN¥4699, which is CN¥400 higher than the same configuration in the OnePlus 12. The 16GB/512GB version, meanwhile, is said to arrive with a CN¥5200 or CN¥5299 price tag. To recall, this same configuration of the OnePlus 12 costs CN¥4799. According to rumors, the reason for the increase is the use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite and DisplayMate A++ display.

Via