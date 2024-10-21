OnePlus 13 design, 3 color variants revealed ahead of October 31 launch in China

OnePlus has finally confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will launch on October 31. It also shared the model’s three color options alongside its official design.

The brand shared the news after a long wait and a series of leaks about the model. According to OnePlus, it will be offered in White-Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret color options, which will feature silk glass, soft BabySkin texture, and Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish designs, respectively.

The official design of the OnePlus 13 has also been revealed, showing the same huge circular camera island on its back. However, it no longer has the hinge that attaches it to its flat side frames. The device’s back panel has curves on all four sides, which are complemented by a micro-quad-curved display on the front. The camera setup still has a 2×2 arrangement, but its Hasselblad logo is now outside the island alongside a horizontal line.

The specifications of the OnePlus 13 remain unknown, but past reports say that the device will offer the following details: