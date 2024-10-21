OnePlus 13 design, 3 color variants revealed ahead of October 31 launch in China

OnePlus has finally confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will launch on October 31. It also shared the model’s three color options alongside its official design.
The brand shared the news after a long wait and a series of leaks about the model. According to OnePlus, it will be offered in White-Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret color options, which will feature silk glass, soft BabySkin texture, and Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish designs, respectively.
The official design of the OnePlus 13 has also been revealed, showing the same huge circular camera island on its back. However, it no longer has the hinge that attaches it to its flat side frames. The device’s back panel has curves on all four sides, which are complemented by a micro-quad-curved display on the front. The camera setup still has a 2×2 arrangement, but its Hasselblad logo is now outside the island alongside a horizontal line.
The specifications of the OnePlus 13 remain unknown, but past reports say that the device will offer the following details:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- up to 24GB RAM
- Hinge-free camera island design
- BOE X2 LTPO 2K 8T custom screen with an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover and 120Hz refresh rate
- In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
- IP69 rating
- Triple 50MP camera system with 50MP Sony IMX882 sensors
- Improved periscope telephoto with 3x zoom
- 6000mAh battery
- 100W wired charging support
- 50W wireless charging support
- Android 15 OS
- Price hike for the 16GB/512GB version (reportedly costs CN¥5200 or CN¥5299)