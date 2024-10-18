OnePlus 13 live images show minimal design changes

Several leaked images of the OnePlus 13 show that it has gained little difference from its predecessor, the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 13 will arrive this month, and it was even teased in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite video. The image in the clip echoes the earlier reports that it will still have a huge circular camera island on the back. However, there will be some minor changes.

The latest live image leaks of the phone confirm this: While it still has the same circular camera island as the OnePlus 12, it will no longer have a hinge that attaches it to the frame. Moreover, the Hasselblad is now located outside the module.

The leaker account Digital Chat Station has also shared some frontal images of the OnePlus 13, showing its quad-curved display design. According to the photos, there will also be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Prior to this leak, DCS revealed that the display would be a BOE X2 LTPO panel with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There will also be support for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which was reported in the past.

According to the most recent leaks, there will be a price hike in OnePlus 13. It will reportedly be 10% more expensive than its predecessor, specifically the 16GB/512GB version, which will sell for CN¥5200 or CN¥5299. To recall, this same configuration of the OnePlus 12 costs CN¥4799. According to rumors, the reason for the increase is due to the use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite and DisplayMate A++ display. Other known details about the phone include its 6000mAh battery and 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Other things we know about the OnePlus 13 include:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

up to 24GB RAM

Hinge-free camera island design

2K 8T LTPO custom screen with an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

IP69 rating

Triple 50MP camera system with 50MP Sony IMX882 sensors

Improved periscope telephoto with 3x zoom

6000mAh battery

100W wired charging support

50W wireless charging support

Android 15 OS

Via 1, 2