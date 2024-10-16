Daily Leaks & News: HarmonyOS Next launch, OnePlus 13 price hike, iQOO 13 debut date

Here are more smartphone leaks and news this week:

Huawei HarmonyOS Next will arrive on October 22. This follows years of the brand’s preparation for the OS. What’s special about the new OS is the removal of the Linux kernel and Android Open Source Project codebase, with Huawei planning to make HarmonyOS NEXT entirely compatible with apps specifically created for the OS.

The OnePlus 13 is reportedly getting a price hike. According to a leak, it will be 10% more expensive than its predecessor, noting that the 16GB/512GB version of the model could sell for CN¥5200 or CN¥5299. To recall, this same configuration of the OnePlus 12 costs CN¥4799. According to rumors, the reason for the increase is due to the use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite and DisplayMate A++ display. Other known details about the phone include its 6000mAh battery and 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The iQOO 13 is reportedly coming to India on December 5. However, it is unknown if this will also be the device’s international debut. According to an earlier report, it will be unveiled in China on December 9. The brand has already confirmed some of the phone’s details, including its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Vivo’s Supercomputing Chip Q2, and 2K OLED.

Xiaomi Redmi A3 Pro has been spotted in stores in Kenya. It sells for around $110 and offers a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chip, 4GB/128GB configuration, a 6.88″ 90Hz LCD, a 50MP main camera, a 5160mAh battery, and support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO 13 will feature an RGB light around its camera island, which was recently photographed in action. The light’s functions remain unknown, but it could be used for gaming and notification purposes.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is reportedly equipped with a 200MP 4.3x periscope camera, a huge difference from the rumored 50MP 3x cameras in the standard and Pro models of the lineup. According to rumors, it will be a 100mm lens and f/2.6 aperture. Nonetheless, it is important to note that it will also have the same 50MP 3x unit as its siblings.

The specs of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G have surfaced, and it is believed to be coming soon. According to the leaks, it could be offered globally with features like a 6.67″ 1080×2400 pOLED, two RAM options (8GB and 12GB), three storage options (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB), a 5500mAh battery, and HyperOS 1.0.