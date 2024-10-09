Vivo shows iQOO 13 design with 2K OLED, flat side frames, tiny selfie cutout ahead of Dec. 9 debut

The official front design poster for the iQOO 13 is finally out, revealing that it boasts a flat 2K OLED, flat side frames, and a tiny selfie punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The device is expected to launch on December 9 in China. Yet, even if that is still at least two months away, the brand has already revealed several key details about it. After sharing that the phone has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Vivo’s Supercomputing Chip Q2, the company has now unveiled the frontal design of the iQOO 13.

According to the images shared, the phone will have a flat display with thin bezels, which seem to be thicker in the chin. According to an executive, the screen will be a 2K OLED.

Complementing the flat display are the flat metal side frames with an appealing shiny finish. At the top center of the iQOO 13’s screen is a tiny cutout for the selfie camera, which appears to be smaller than those of its competitors and its predecessor, the iQOO 12.

This news follows earlier reports about the model, which revealed some key details about the phone. As shared earlier, the iQOO 13 could arrive with an IP68 rating, a single-point ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint scanner, 100W/120W charging, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. As for the other sections, tipster Digital Chat Station shared that “everything else is available,” which might mean that the iQOO 13 would just adopt many of the features its predecessor (including its 8.1mm thickness) is already offering. Ultimately, rumor has it that the iQOO 13 will have a CN¥3,999 price tag in China.

