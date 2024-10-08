iQOO 13 to include Supercomputing Chip Q2, 100W charging

Ahead of its anticipated debut next month, more interesting details about the iQOO 13 continue to surface. In the latest development, it is believed that the phone will employ Vivo’s Supercomputing Chip Q2 and will receive support for 100W fast charging power.

The iQOO 13 will be armed with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. Now, according to the company executive, the SoC will be paired with the Supercomputing Chip Q2. It succeeds the Supercomputing Chip Q1, which is found in the iQOO 12 and Neo9 smartphones. It serves as an additional component to improve the gaming experience in the device, indicating that the iQOO 13 will be a game-focused model. With this, fans can expect high refresh rates (up to 144Hz) in games despite the usual 60fps limit in some titles. It also provides the Game Super Resolution feature for better graphics.

It is unknown how much the Supercomputing Chip Q2 has improved over its predecessor, but it is believed to deliver better power management and performance.

On the other hand, a leaker has shared that the iQOO 13 will have 100W PPS charging. This opposes earlier claims that the phone would instead have a higher 120W charging power. However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, as reputable leaker Digital Chat Station himself also earlier claimed that the phone would get 100W charging and later said that it would actually be 120W.

This news follows earlier reports about the model, which revealed some key details about the phone. As shared earlier, the iQOO 13 could arrive with an OLED 8T LTPO screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, IP68 rating, single-point ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint scanner, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. As for the other sections, DCS shared that “everything else is available,” which might mean that the iQOO 13 would just adopt many of the features its predecessor (including its 8.1mm thickness) is already offering. Ultimately, rumor has it that the iQOO 13 will have a CN¥3,999 price tag in China.